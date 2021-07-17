Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad

Pakistan says such incidents will not be tolerated

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhel was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

She was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ambassador’s daughter was brought to the hospital and she had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles. 

The medical report, which is available with SAMAA Digital, says that the 26-year-old was kidnapped around 1:45pm and released at 7pm. There were marks of ropes on her wrist and ankles and swelling.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemned the heinous act and expressed “its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.

It even called the Pakistan government to take immediate action to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions. It requested Pakistan to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

Pakistan confirmed the torture. It said that the ambassador’s daughter was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle.

“Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad police launched a thorough investigation,” the Foreign Office said. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.”

The security of the ambassador and his family has been beefed up, while the law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits.

“The safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” the FO statement added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
afghan ambassador Pakistan pakistan-afghanistan relations
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.