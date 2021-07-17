Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhel was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

She was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ambassador’s daughter was brought to the hospital and she had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles.

The medical report, which is available with SAMAA Digital, says that the 26-year-old was kidnapped around 1:45pm and released at 7pm. There were marks of ropes on her wrist and ankles and swelling.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemned the heinous act and expressed “its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.

It even called the Pakistan government to take immediate action to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions. It requested Pakistan to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

Pakistan confirmed the torture. It said that the ambassador’s daughter was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle.

“Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad police launched a thorough investigation,” the Foreign Office said. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.”

The security of the ambassador and his family has been beefed up, while the law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits.

“The safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” the FO statement added.