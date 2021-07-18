Assault on Afghan envoy’s daughter: FIR registered, CCTV footage obtained

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Islamabad police have registered an FIR and have collected evidence in the kidnapping and assault case of the daughter of Afghan Envoy Najibullah Alikhel, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

The daughter of the ambassador was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

"CCTV footage obtained by the police show that the woman took two taxis," the minister said in a media briefing Sunday. "She left her home on foot and arrived at a market."

From there, she took a taxi to the Khadda market and then another one to a mall in Rawalpindi.

There is, however, a gap in the investigation. The police don't know how the woman reached to Daman-e-Koh from Rawalpindi, he pointed out, adding that they have interviewed the third taxi driver as well.

After the assault, the woman first went to the Ali Medical Centre and then the PIMS Hospital.

Rasheed assured that the police are investigating the case under "top priority" on orders of the prime minister. "In the next 72 hours, we will [god willing] solve the case."

An FIR has been registered under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 34 (Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The statement of Alikhel's daughter was recorded late Saturday night as well.

The minister called out India for "misguiding the case" and playing the role of an "influence agent" against Pakistan. "India is not letting go of any opportunity to increase its propaganda against Pakistan. Soon we will put the reality in front of the international media."

Dasu bus explosion

Rasheed debunked the rumours of the Dasu Dam site being closed. "Work at the hydropower plant has resumed."

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed after a passenger bus carrying them to the Dasu dam site fell into a ditch following an explosion.

To investigate the attack, a 15-member Chinese team landed in Pakistan Saturday. According to the interior minister, they visited Dasu and met the injured people.

"Pakistan security forces and Chinese officials are working together on the investigation," he said, adding that neighbouring country wants Pakistan to ensure that their statements are the same.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the evidence of explosives was found from the site and "terrorism can't be ruled out".