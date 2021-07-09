Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Administration takes action for Friday lockdown violation

Seals 15 shops and imposes a fine of million rupees

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

The administration has taken action in Tando Allahyar for Friday lockdown violations.

It sealed 15 shops and imposed a fine of a million of rupees for violating the lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Warnings were issued to some shopkeepers for violating SOPs.

“The decision to impose the lockdown was taken after discussions with traders on Friday. However, the markets were reopened,” the assistant commissioner of Tando Allahyar said.

Related: The early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing

Poor SOP compliance and the spread of variants are the main causes, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said in a tweet.

The minister has warned that if the traders do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News lockdown violation paksitan Tando Allahyar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.