Administration takes action for Friday lockdown violation

The administration has taken action in Tando Allahyar for Friday lockdown violations.

It sealed 15 shops and imposed a fine of a million of rupees for violating the lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Warnings were issued to some shopkeepers for violating SOPs.

“The decision to impose the lockdown was taken after discussions with traders on Friday. However, the markets were reopened,” the assistant commissioner of Tando Allahyar said.

Poor SOP compliance and the spread of variants are the main causes, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said in a tweet.

The minister has warned that if the traders do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down.