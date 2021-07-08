Administration starts to check Corona vaccine certificate in Karachi

The administration has started to check coronavirus certificates in Karachi.

Areas where it has been decided to check vaccination certificates include Saddar, Defense, Clifton, Gizri and Lyari.

Those who do not have a Corona certificate will be charged and shops or offices will be sealed.

Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate of over 11% despite vaccinating thousands of people.

The city continues to report hundreds of new infections on a daily basis. It has so far reported over 180,000 infections, according to the Sindh government

