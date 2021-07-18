Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Abbottabad man arrested for killing woman, children: police

FIR registered

Posted: Jul 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A man was arrested for killing two children and their grandmother in Abbottabad's Dunga Gali, the police said Sunday. "The suspect entered the victims' house claiming to be a neighbour," the investigating officer said. He stabbed a 70-year-old woman and two three and five-year-old children. The man tried to kill the children's mother but she managed to escape from the house. Hearing the commotion, people living in the area gathered outside the house and caught the suspect. He has been handed over to the police and an FIR has been registered. The bodies have been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, while the injured woman is in critical condition.
A man was arrested for killing two children and their grandmother in Abbottabad’s Dunga Gali, the police said Sunday.

“The suspect entered the victims’ house claiming to be a neighbour,” the investigating officer said. He stabbed a 70-year-old woman and two three and five-year-old children.

The man tried to kill the children’s mother but she managed to escape from the house. Hearing the commotion, people living in the area gathered outside the house and caught the suspect.

He has been handed over to the police and an FIR has been registered.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, while the injured woman is in critical condition.

 
