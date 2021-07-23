Abbottabad man arrested for killing two children, their grandmother

A man was arrested for stabbing an elderly woman and two children in Abbottabad’s Dunga Gali, the police said.

On Friday, the suspect, identified as Moeen, was presented before a court. He has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

“The suspect confessed he liked a woman living there and wanted to see her,” the investigation officer said. He entered the house asking for some utensils. When the victims found out his real intentions, Moeen stabbed two women and two children.

A 70-year-old woman, a three-year-old, and a five-year-old died on spot. Another injured woman was immediately moved to the hospital.

Hearing the commotion, people in the area gathered and handed over Moeen to the police. An FIR has been registered at the Dunga Gali police station.

