ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Imran Khan

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran for failing to hold intra-party elections as PTI chairperson.

The commission has directed the PTI chairperson to submit a reply within 14 days.

The notice said that the PTI has “failed to provide the certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections due on June 13, 2021.”

The commission has asked the PTI chairman to explain why his party should not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol.

Section 208 of the Elections Act, 2017, requires all political parties to hold intra-party elections. The period between two shall not exceed more than five years.

