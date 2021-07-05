Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

5 iconic Dilip Kumar films to watch again

He never limited himself to any one genre

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Dilip Kumar’s death Wednesday has left fans all over the world mourning the loss of the man who invented superstardom in Bollywood.

Kumar won the most Best Actor Filmfare awards and was a recipient of India’s highest civilian awards, such as Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

The megastar not only received praise in India but won hearts across the border as well. In 1998, Dilip was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, which is Pakistan’s highest civilian award.

Popularly known as the “Tragedy King” of Bollywood, he starred in some of the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. Be it romance, comedy or tragedy, he never limited himself to a single genre.

Here are some of his films that are worth a rewatch:

Daag (1952):

Dilip Kumar received his first Filmfare award for this film in the Best Actor category. It was the fourth highest grossing film of the year. It was the story of a poor mud toy seller who becomes addicted to alcohol after his debts start rising. He falls in love with a poor girl. He departs to the city after an argument with his mother and ends up earning a lot of money. When he returns and proposes to the girl, he finds out that her parents have given her hand to someone else.

Devdas (1955):

One of the most tragic roles he played was Devdas in 1955. The character of a wealthy young man who is forced by his family to leave his childhood love due to class difference left a mark on Hindi cinema.

Azaad (1955):

Azaad, the remake of the Tamil action-comedy film Malaikkallan, was the highest grossing film of the decade. The plot revolves around a woman who falls in love with a bandit but her foster parents disapprove of their engagement. Dilip received his third Filmfare award for Azaad.

Naya Daur (1957):

It was the second highest grossing film of 1957. The story revolves around two friends who fall in love with the same woman.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960):

This epic drama tells the story of a 16th century prince Saleem who falls in love with a court performer Anarkali and goes against his father’s wishes. Mughal-e-Azam broke all box office records in India and was the highest grossing Bollywood film for 15 years.

