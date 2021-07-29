29 killed, 41 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident

Twenty nine people were killed and 41 injured after a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Dera Ghazi Khan Monday morning.

Rescue District Officer Dr. Nayer Alam said that the accident occurred on the Indus Highway near Jhok Yar Shah.

The driver of the bus which was traveling from Sialkot to Rajanpur, tried to overtake the trailer on the highway but lost control of the vehicle.

The bodies and the injured have been moved to the Teaching Hospital. An emergency has been imposed at the hospital. Doctors have said that the ten injured are in critical condition.

The accident comes at a time when people from across Pakistan are traveling to their homes to celebrate Eidul Azha with their families.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed condolences over the loss of human lives in the accident. He ordered authorities to provide quality medical care to the injured.