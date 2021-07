More than 145,000 vehicles entered Murree during the Eidul Azha holidays, according to the Rawalpindi traffic police.

Long queues of vehicles were seen in the various cities. Tourists from across Pakistan crowded Murree to spend Eid holidays.

The traffic police said approximately 57,000 vehicles left Murree last night, while the hill station has the capacity to park only 3,200 vehicles. Traffic in the area has increased because of overcrowding.

