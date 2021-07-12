Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
12 PML-N MNAs didn’t attend budget session, party takes notice

Budget was passed on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has taken notice of its MNAs that didn’t attend the session on budget voting.

Twelve MNAs were absent from the session. Six MNAs had informed the party that they won’t be able to attend while six others just didn’t show up.

Party sources said that show-cause notices will be issued to members who failed to give a good reason for their absence.

MNAs who didn’t attend the session include Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla,
Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Najeebuddin Owaisi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Usman Ibrahim, among others.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2021, known as the federal budget, after it received 172 votes in its favour. One hundred and thirty-eight MNAs had opposed it.

