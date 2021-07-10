Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
10 killed in Upper Kohistan bus explosion

Over 20 people injured: reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Photo: File

Listen to the story
At least 10 people died and over 20 injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dasu Dam site in Upper Kohistan Wednesday morning. According to the district administration, there were 30 people inside the vehicle. After the explosion, the bus fell into a ditch. The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained, officials said. Security forces and rescue teams have reached the site and have cordoned it off. An operation is underway to retrieve the bodies. The people killed reportedly include foreign engineers. The injured people are being moved to the hospital. The story will be updated as details come in. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
At least 10 people died and over 20 injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dasu Dam site in Upper Kohistan Wednesday morning.

According to the district administration, there were 30 people inside the vehicle. After the explosion, the bus fell into a ditch.

The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained, officials said.

Security forces and rescue teams have reached the site and have cordoned it off. An operation is underway to retrieve the bodies.

The people killed reportedly include foreign engineers. The injured people are being moved to the hospital.

The story will be updated as details come in.

