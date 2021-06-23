Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Zaid Ali T and Yumna share baby’s gender in vlog

The couple was seen celebrating with their families

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Zaid Ali T, a Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber, and his wife Yumna shared their baby’s gender in a vlog on Tuesday. They have been expecting the child for five months.

The couple was seen celebrating with their families.

Zaid’s sister Amna Tahir also posted the news on Instagram. She said she is excited to become an aunt.

Zaid had previously revealed that the couple would be welcoming an addition to the family when he posted a picture with his pregnant wife on Instagram.

Yumna made a post for her fans on Instagram and thanked everyone for the wishes. Regarding the gender reveal, she said that every child should be loved equally regardless of their gender, ability or skin colour.

All children are a test for their parents and I pray that we are good parents to this baby and this baby grows to be a good human being, she said.

 
