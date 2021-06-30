Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

World Bank approves $800m loan for Pakistan

Govt says it will help address COVID issues

Posted: Jun 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Picture: Radio Pakistan

Listen to the story
The World Bank has approved a $800 million loan to Pakistan to help the country’s economy recover after COVID-19 pandemic, Radio Pakistan reported. According to the state-run radio, the loan agreement was signed by the federal secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and World Bank’s Acting Country Director Melinda Good. The ministry said in a statement that the loan program will help the government address the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen the health and education systems. The government’s plan is to vaccinate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021. The virus has so far claimed 22,281 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 957,371. Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is also the head of Pakistan’s COVID-control authority, has warned that the country could be hit by the fourth wave of the virus if the people stop being cautious. “In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination programme, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” said Umar in a Twitter post after reviewing the “artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC. He advised people to follow the SOPs and get vaccinated.
