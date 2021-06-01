Won’t let anyone sabotage peace in Balochistan: PM Imran Khan

Says his government addressed the province's issues in a first

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the government would not let anyone sabotage peace and development in Balochistan.

The prime minister said this while addressing a ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat.

He strongly condemned Tuesday's killing of four Frontier Corps soldiers in the province. "My prayers and sympathies are with the families of the martyrs."

PM Khan said their fight against terrorists in Balochistan would continue.

"Our government understood the Balochistan issue," he said. "This is the first time that money is being spent on development projects in the province."

The government provided funds to Balochistan despite financial constraints, according to the prime minister. The country has now been steered out of difficult times.

He criticised his opponents, saying they were worried after witnessing the government's achievements.

"It isn't possible for the nation to flourish if I, being the prime minister, keep buying huge palaces," PM Khan said.

"I can either make money for myself or the nation while in power."

