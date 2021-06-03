Woman kills herself following fight with husband

A woman attempted to kill her two children and then took her own life following a fight with her husband in Toba Tek Singh, the police said Thursday.

The woman and her children were immediately moved to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The children have been referred to a hospital in Faisalabad after their condition deteriorated.

The neighbours told the police that the woman was living with her parents after a fight with her husband.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.