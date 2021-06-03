Woman kills herself following fight with husband

Children moved to Faisalabad hospital
A woman attempted to kill her two children and then took her own life following a fight with her husband in Toba Tek Singh, the police said Thursday.
The woman and her children were immediately moved to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The children have been referred to a hospital in Faisalabad after their condition deteriorated.
The neighbours told the police that the woman was living with her parents after a fight with her husband.
