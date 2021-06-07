Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
News

Will support ‘Afghan-owned, Afghan-led’ peace process: PM Khan tells Johnson

Informs UK counterpart of Pakistan's FATF progress

File photo: AFP

Pakistan will continue to support an “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan told his British counterpart over phone on Monday. According to his office, PM Khan told PM Boris Johnson that Pakistan believes there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghan and that a “negotiated political solution” was the only way forward. “Underscoring the importance of a responsible withdrawal, the Prime Minister apprised his British counterpart of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to support the Afghan peace process, as part of shared responsibility,” read the statement from PM Khan’s office following the telephonic conversation between the two leaders. During the telephonic conversation, PM Khan informed PM Johnson of Pakistan’s efforts and progress to stop money laundering and combating terror-financing. “He urged that the members of the FATF should recognise Pakistan’s achievements in complying with FATF benchmarks,” read the statement. Pakistan has achieved compliant rating for 31 out of 40 recommendations of the FATF, according to Federal Minister Hammad Azhar. The minister said that this outcome was a result of major legal reforms in 14 federal and three provincial laws with corresponding regulations. The FATF put Pakistan on its grey list in 2008 only to be removed the same year. The country was again put on the list in 2012 and stayed there until 2015. The FATF once again placed Pakistan on the list in 2018. It has since not been struck off.
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 
 
 
Imran Khan Boris Johnson, Pakistan Afghan peace process
 

