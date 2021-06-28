Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name

She married a PPP leader

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Photo: Hareem Shah/Instagram

Listen to the story
Ever since the news broke out, Pakistan is curious to know who Hareem Shah has married. But the TikToker is bent on keeping it a secret. Why?

“If it was up to me, I would have disclosed the name immediately,” she said on SAMAA TV programme 7se 8 on Monday. “He [her husband] wants to keep it a secret until he persuades his first wife.”

Reports were circulating of Shah tying the knot for many days, but she chose not to respond to them until today, Monday. Earlier in the day, she confirmed that her husband is a Pakistan Peoples Party leader.

Related: Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?

“He is a member of the Sindh Assembly and a provincial minister,” the TikToker said, adding that the two tied the knot a week ago. “It was a small nikkah ceremony attended by our close friends.”

She said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto didn’t attend the wedding.

Shah is leaving for Turkey with her husband later this week. “As soon as he sorts things out with his first wife, I will disclose the name,” she promised.

Apart from TikTok, Hareem is known for playing herself in the web series Raaz, which shows her rise to fame. She has been involved in a number of controversies as well, including slapping Mufti Qavi over “dirty and vulgar” language.

Hareem even claimed that it is because of her that Sheikh Rasheed hasn’t married yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
