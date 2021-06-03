Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?

A security guard of the Bahria Icon Tower was injured after unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at the gate of the skyscraper in Karachi’s Clifton Wednesday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. But Omar Shahid Hamid, a senior counter-terrorism official, believes the outlawed Sindhudesh Liberation Army could be behind it.

There are a number of reasons to speculate that the SRA carried out the attack to show solidarity with the protesting Gadap and Kathore residents, according to Deputy Inspector General Hamid.

They have staged several demonstrations against Bahria Town Karachi over what they say is their alleged forceful eviction from their ancestral lands.

The Bomb Disposal Squad examined the site outside the Bahria Icon Tower. It said a US-manufactured RGD-5 hand grenade was used in Wednesday’s attack.

The BDS said in its report that similar grenades had been used in previous attacks on Rangers across Sindh. The SRA had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“This separatist group is fighting against the armed forces because it believes that the armed forces are involved in state operation against freedom fighters of Sindh and genocide of the Sindhi people,” DIG Hamid said.

“According to them, the Punjabi establishment has forcefully held all of Sindh’s resources, including the Indus River, Arabian Sea [coast] and the hub of trade, Karachi,” he said.

“Secondly, they believe that Punjab exploits the resources of Sindh to serve its vested economic and non-economic interests.”

Gul Hassan Kalmatti, who has led several protests against the BTK, said his group never sought support from any outlawed organisation and he condemns the attack on Bahria Icon Tower.

“The people who are demanding their rights have nothing to do with such groups,” Kalmatti told SAMAA Digital.

DIG Hamid admitted that the law enforcers do not have concrete evidence to suggest that the Gadap or Kathore residents have links with the SRA.

He, however, said the outlawed group regularly share pictures and videos of the protests held against the BTK.

