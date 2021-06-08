West should pay attention to Islamophobia: Qureshi on Canada attack

Says the attack on Pakistani family wasn't an individual act

“The rising trend of Islamophobia needs to be addressed immediately,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the foreign minister, told Parliament. “If it doesn’t happen the situation can go bad.”

A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada’s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armor” fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

Qureshi said the attack was “not an individual act” but a trend and “it is very concerning”.

The family originally belongs to Lahore and shifted to Canada 10 years ago, he said, adding that Pakistan High Commission in Canada is in contact with their relatives.

Qureshi said that the Canadian police have not ruled out terrorism and they are waiting for an autopsy report to confirm it.

After the attack, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Islamophobia has no place in his country. “This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop,” he said in a Twitter post.

FM Qureshi said PM Trudeau should go and see the family of victims because people are scared.

“Prime Minister Trudeau is very enlightened, progressive and liked,” he said. “He should step and rise to the occasion.”