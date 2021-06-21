Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July

No showers expected this month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The first spell of monsoon rains will hit Karachi after the first week of July, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

"There's no prediction of rain in the city in June," chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV. "The monsoon season will begin in July and last till September."

The weather will remain pleasant in the upcoming week, he said, added. Multiple areas of Karachi received light showers last week which Sarfaraz called the "pre-monsoon spell".

The PMD has forecast more rain in the country this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

On Sunday night, Lahore plunged into darkness after rain and thunderstorms were seen in the city. Over 120 feeders tripped.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
