Weather turns pleasant after rains in Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu

At least 80 feeders of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) tripped following the rain, plunging the city into darkness.

Roads were inundated and many gutters overflowed after heavy downpour in Larkana.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the first spell of monsoon rains will hit Karachi after the first week of July.

“There's no prediction of rain in the city in June,” chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV. “The monsoon season will begin in July and last till September.”

The weather will remain pleasant in the upcoming week, he said. Multiple areas of Karachi received light showers last week which Sarfaraz called the "pre-monsoon spell".

The PMD has forecast more rain in the country this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.