We didn’t know Osama bin Laden was in Pakistan: Malik

Former interior minister Rehman Malik has said that 9/11 was a failure of the intelligence of a superpower.

In a special interview with SAMAA TV's Naeem Ashraf Butt, he remarked that Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, was present in Abbottabad and he was shot there. He remarked that the government of Pakistan had no idea that he was in the country.

He claimed that the government was trying to trace him and conducted raids in two to three places but to no avail.

The US was able to trace Bin Laden because of his Yemeni wife. She was in contact with her family in the US, Malik said. He remarked that it should be asked why wasn't he captured alive?