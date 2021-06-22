We are not against the West or US: Faisal Vawda

PTI Senator Faisal Vawda has said that the party is not against the West or the US but they just want to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Imran Khan has been thinking about Pakistan’s benefit only, he remarked while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday.

PM Khan does not have any property abroad and he is an asset to the country.

He accepted that the government holds discussions with the army on security issues but the policy is only made by the government and no one else.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.