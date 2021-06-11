Watch: PM Imran Khan confident Budget 2021-22 will please everyone

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is confident that the upcoming budget will please everyone in the country.

"Everyone will be happy today," he told journalists outside Parliament House in Islamabad Friday afternoon.

The government will be tabling the Rs8,400 billion Budget 2021-2022 in the National Assembly shortly. Officials are saying this budget will be “growth-oriented” and incentives will be given to agriculture, industry, and IT sectors.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier said that salaried people would get relief in taxes in the budget.

