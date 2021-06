Over 15,000 animals have arrived in the city

It was a full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today (Sunday).

As the festive season of Eidul Azha inches closer, people have started heading to the cattle markets.

One of Karachi's largest maweshi mandi located on the Super Highway is set to welcome buyers with more than 15,000 animals and more on the way.

