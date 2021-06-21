Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Watch: Arrested Balochistan opposition leaders feast like kings in lockup

Biryani, roast were on the menu

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Balochistan opposition leaders, arrested for attacking the provincial assembly, feasted on roast, karahi, and biryani in jail on Monday.

Ten lawmakers, including opposition leader Malik Sikander, were booked for blocking the assembly gate and causing a ruckus on June 18 ahead of the annual budget session.

The leaders had hurled stones and bottles at the treasury members in an attempt to stop them from entering the assembly.

A case was registered at the Bijli Road police station under 17 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Balochistan Assembly opposition leaders
 
