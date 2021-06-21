Watch: Arrested Balochistan opposition leaders feast like kings in lockup

Biryani, roast were on the menu

Balochistan opposition leaders, arrested for attacking the provincial assembly, feasted on roast, karahi, and biryani in jail on Monday.

Ten lawmakers, including opposition leader Malik Sikander, were booked for blocking the assembly gate and causing a ruckus on June 18 ahead of the annual budget session.

The leaders had hurled stones and bottles at the treasury members in an attempt to stop them from entering the assembly.

A case was registered at the Bijli Road police station under 17 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

