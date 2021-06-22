WATCH: Animal rights activist’s advice to all pet owners

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A resident of DHA Karachi was attacked by two pet dogs on Monday. The CCTV footage went viral. The victim filed a case against the owner and the servants.

Sadaf Arif, an animal rights activist, explained how necessary it is to train these dogs to avoid such situations. She said that it was the fault of the owner.

Not only the pet but the caretaker himself should be trained enough to have a pet. The government should monitor whether the pet owner is eligible to keep a pet.