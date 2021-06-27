Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market

It costs Rs10 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Eight-foot tall bull Bablu has arrived at Karachi's cattle market and it's being called the most expensive animal there.

It costs Rs10 million. Bablu's best friend Gullu is up for sale too. The latter is nine-foot-tall and is worth Rs9 million.

According to the owner of the animals, they were raised at a farm, where their diet comprised desi ghee, nuts, butter, and wheat.

Karachi's cattle market opened for the public on June 10 and 15,000 sacrificial animals have arrived so far. The organisers have said that animals are coming from across the country in trucks and trailers.

The administration has made arrangements to ensure a 24-hour water supply to the animal sellers. Teams have been working 24/7 to provide all facilities to the people.

Food stalls have been set up for people.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
cattle market Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
maweshi mandi, karach ki maweshi mandi, karachi cattle market, karachi cattle, bablu in karachi, karachi ka bablu,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.