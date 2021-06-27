Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Eight-foot tall bull Bablu has arrived at Karachi's cattle market and it's being called the most expensive animal there.

It costs Rs10 million. Bablu's best friend Gullu is up for sale too. The latter is nine-foot-tall and is worth Rs9 million.

According to the owner of the animals, they were raised at a farm, where their diet comprised desi ghee, nuts, butter, and wheat.

Karachi's cattle market opened for the public on June 10 and 15,000 sacrificial animals have arrived so far. The organisers have said that animals are coming from across the country in trucks and trailers.

The administration has made arrangements to ensure a 24-hour water supply to the animal sellers. Teams have been working 24/7 to provide all facilities to the people.

Food stalls have been set up for people.

