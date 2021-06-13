Video: Unannounced load-shedding sparks protests in Peshawar

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The people of Peshawar took to the streets Sunday afternoon against prolonged load-shedding in the city.

The protesters lost their temper over outages lasting more than 24 hours near Kohat Road and adjoining areas.

"We just get electricity for 30 minutes in a day," a resident said, adding that children and elderly people are suffering because of this.

The protesters burnt tyres on the Indus Highway and blocked it for traffic. They have blamed the Water and Power Development Authority for the outages and have warned to protest outside the provincial assembly if power is not restored.

