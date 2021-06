Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man robbed Rs10.3 million from a property dealer's officer in Sialkot.

CCTV footage of the crime shows the robber entering the office after breaking two locks on the main gate. He then unlocked the cupboard and stole the money inside it.

The suspect fled from the crime scene. The police have obtained the footage.

