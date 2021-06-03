Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video: Lahore robbers loot auto store before killing policeman

They beat up a store employee, CCTV footage shows

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

The suspects, who killed a police constable in Lahore’s Sandra on Wednesday, robbed an auto-parts store before an encounter with the police, the CCTV video shows.

The footage shows the three masked robbers, carrying weapons and entering the store. One of them roughs up a store employee too.

The police say they were tipped of the robbery early Wednesday morning. When they reached the site, the suspects were fleeing. Constable Qaiser was killed in an exchange of fire with the suspects.

Raiwind ASP Haseeb Javed said that a special police team has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the culprits.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore robbery
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore robbery, Lahore robbers, CCTV footage robbery
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.