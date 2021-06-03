Video: Lahore robbers loot auto store before killing policeman

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The footage shows the three masked robbers, carrying weapons and entering the store. One of them roughs up a store employee too.

The police say they were tipped of the robbery early Wednesday morning. When they reached the site, the suspects were fleeing. Constable Qaiser was killed in an exchange of fire with the suspects.

Raiwind ASP Haseeb Javed said that a special police team has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the culprits.