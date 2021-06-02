Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Very difficult to normalize ties with India, says Pakistan PM

Says New Delhi's unilateral steps on Kashmir violated international laws

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon are addressing a join press conference in Islamabad on June 2, 2021. (Photo: PID)

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India’s “unilateral step” to end Kashmir’s special status has made it difficult for Pakistan to resume trade with New Delhi. “It is very difficult for us to normalize trade with them,” PM Khan said at a joint press conference with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon. India revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019. By doing so, New Delhi didn’t only violate the international laws but also violated the United Nation resolutions, the Pakistan premier said. President Rahmon, who reached Islamabad today on a two-day visit, appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability. He expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the two countries. “We discussed several things with the president today and one of the main things was trade,” PM Khan said, endorsing the Tajik president’s desire to strengthen bilateral ties. PM Khan, who has always advocated a political solution to the Afghan conflict, said that Tajikistan and Pakistan want a “political settlement” in the neighbouring country. An Afghan government should be formed with consensus in Kabul after the US pullout in September, he said. “It is necessary for both the countries that a political settlement took place in Afghanistan…when the Americans leave Afghanistan, there [should] be stability [and] a government be formed with consensus that will stop the chaos,” the Pakistan premier said. He highlighted the problem of Islamophobia in the world, reiterating that Islam should not be linked with terrorism. “Islam, Islamic terrorism, Islamic radicalism…that means Islam is linked with extremism and terrorism,” PM Khan said. “In the world, no other religion is linked with terrorism but Islam is linked with it,” he lamented. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India’s “unilateral step” to end Kashmir’s special status has made it difficult for Pakistan to resume trade with New Delhi.

“It is very difficult for us to normalize trade with them,” PM Khan said at a joint press conference with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

India revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019.

By doing so, New Delhi didn’t only violate the international laws but also violated the United Nation resolutions, the Pakistan premier said.

President Rahmon, who reached Islamabad today on a two-day visit, appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability. He expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the two countries.

“We discussed several things with the president today and one of the main things was trade,” PM Khan said, endorsing the Tajik president’s desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Khan, who has always advocated a political solution to the Afghan conflict, said that Tajikistan and Pakistan want a “political settlement” in the neighbouring country.

An Afghan government should be formed with consensus in Kabul after the US pullout in September, he said.

“It is necessary for both the countries that a political settlement took place in Afghanistan…when the Americans leave Afghanistan, there [should] be stability [and] a government be formed with consensus that will stop the chaos,” the Pakistan premier said.

He highlighted the problem of Islamophobia in the world, reiterating that Islam should not be linked with terrorism.

“Islam, Islamic terrorism, Islamic radicalism…that means Islam is linked with extremism and terrorism,” PM Khan said.

“In the world, no other religion is linked with terrorism but Islam is linked with it,” he lamented.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan Pakistan tajikistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan trade with India, Pakistan India trade, Pakistan normalize India relationship
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Urban floods: Centre releases Rs60m for Karachi's Defence, Clifton
Urban floods: Centre releases Rs60m for Karachi’s Defence, Clifton
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.