Very difficult to normalize ties with India, says Pakistan PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India’s “unilateral step” to end Kashmir’s special status has made it difficult for Pakistan to resume trade with New Delhi.

“It is very difficult for us to normalize trade with them,” PM Khan said at a joint press conference with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

India revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status by repealing articles 35A and 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019.

By doing so, New Delhi didn’t only violate the international laws but also violated the United Nation resolutions, the Pakistan premier said.

President Rahmon, who reached Islamabad today on a two-day visit, appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability. He expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the two countries.

“We discussed several things with the president today and one of the main things was trade,” PM Khan said, endorsing the Tajik president’s desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Khan, who has always advocated a political solution to the Afghan conflict, said that Tajikistan and Pakistan want a “political settlement” in the neighbouring country.

An Afghan government should be formed with consensus in Kabul after the US pullout in September, he said.

“It is necessary for both the countries that a political settlement took place in Afghanistan…when the Americans leave Afghanistan, there [should] be stability [and] a government be formed with consensus that will stop the chaos,” the Pakistan premier said.

He highlighted the problem of Islamophobia in the world, reiterating that Islam should not be linked with terrorism.

“Islam, Islamic terrorism, Islamic radicalism…that means Islam is linked with extremism and terrorism,” PM Khan said.

“In the world, no other religion is linked with terrorism but Islam is linked with it,” he lamented.

