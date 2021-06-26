Uzair Baloch: Forcefully vacated bungalows around Karachi’s Bilawal House

Says did it at the behest of Asif Ali Zardari

The gangster, however, said they were not paid enough for the job. He claimed to have aided Owais Muzaffar Tappi in forcibly taking over 14 sugar mills as well.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He is accused of murdering a total of 198 people among other serious crimes.