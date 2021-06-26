Uzair Baloch: Forcefully vacated bungalows around Karachi’s Bilawal House

SAMAA TV has obtained confessional statement of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch. The outlaw said he got several bungalows and flats around Bilawal House "forcefully vacated".The gangster, however, said they were not paid enough for the job. He claimed to have aided Owais Muzaffar Tappi in forcibly taking over 14 sugar mills as well.Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He is accused of murdering a total of 198 people among other serious crimes.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
