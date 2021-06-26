Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Uzair Baloch: Forcefully vacated bungalows around Karachi’s Bilawal House

Says did it at the behest of Asif Ali Zardari

Posted: Jun 26, 2021
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

SAMAA TV has obtained confessional statement of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch. The outlaw said he got several bungalows and flats around Bilawal House "forcefully vacated".

The gangster, however, said they were not paid enough for the job. He claimed to have aided Owais Muzaffar Tappi in forcibly taking over 14 sugar mills as well.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He is accused of murdering a total of 198 people among other serious crimes.

