Usman Kakar death: Balochistan CM orders judicial inquiry

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has ordered a judicial probe into the death of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s former senator Usman Kakar.

The instructions were announced in a media talk after the CM met Kakar’s family in Muslim Bagh Sunday. Party founder Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Kakar’s son Khushal and other members met him too.

“The Balochistan government will take every step to satisfy the senator’s family and extends all its support towards them,” the chief minister said.

A letter requesting the judicial inquiry has been sent to the Balochistan High Court.

According to the Home Department, it seeks the formation of a two-member commission comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar.

Murder or natural death?

Kakar passed away in Karachi on June 21. The 59-year-old was taken to a Karachi hospital from Quetta after he suffered a brain hemorrhage last week.

Achakzai had, while addressing the funeral, remarked that Kakar was murdered. He negated that Kakar died of natural causes.

Speaking about this, the party said that they won’t register a murder case but just wanted to keep their stance in front of the institutions. If any institution wants to investigate it further, then it will help them out.

