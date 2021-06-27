Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Usman Kakar death: Balochistan CM orders judicial inquiry

Letter sent to Balochistan High Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: Facebook

Listen to the story
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has ordered a judicial probe into the death of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's former senator Usman Kakar. The instructions were announced in a media talk after the CM met Kakar's family in Muslim Bagh Sunday. Party founder Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Kakar's son Khushal and other members met him too. "The Balochistan government will take every step to satisfy the senator's family and extends all its support towards them," the chief minister said. A letter requesting the judicial inquiry has been sent to the Balochistan High Court. According to the Home Department, it seeks the formation of a two-member commission comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar. Read: Who waved Afghanistan’s flag during Usman Kakar’s funeral? Murder or natural death? Kakar passed away in Karachi on June 21. The 59-year-old was taken to a Karachi hospital from Quetta after he suffered a brain hemorrhage last week. Achakzai had, while addressing the funeral, remarked that Kakar was murdered. He negated that Kakar died of natural causes. Speaking about this, the party said that they won’t register a murder case but just wanted to keep their stance in front of the institutions. If any institution wants to investigate it further, then it will help them out. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has ordered a judicial probe into the death of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s former senator Usman Kakar.

The instructions were announced in a media talk after the CM met Kakar’s family in Muslim Bagh Sunday. Party founder Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Kakar’s son Khushal and other members met him too.

“The Balochistan government will take every step to satisfy the senator’s family and extends all its support towards them,” the chief minister said.

A letter requesting the judicial inquiry has been sent to the Balochistan High Court.

According to the Home Department, it seeks the formation of a two-member commission comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar.

Read: Who waved Afghanistan’s flag during Usman Kakar’s funeral?

Murder or natural death?

Kakar passed away in Karachi on June 21. The 59-year-old was taken to a Karachi hospital from Quetta after he suffered a brain hemorrhage last week.

Achakzai had, while addressing the funeral, remarked that Kakar was murdered. He negated that Kakar died of natural causes.

Speaking about this, the party said that they won’t register a murder case but just wanted to keep their stance in front of the institutions. If any institution wants to investigate it further, then it will help them out.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Usman Khan Kakar
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Usman Kakar death, Usman Kakar murder, Usman Kakar karachi, Usman Kakar, Balochistan CM, Jam Kamal Khan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
22-year-old student gang-raped at Islamabad university
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.