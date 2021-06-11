Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police

The case is being investigated

Posted: Jun 11, 2021
Syed Zahir Ali Shah, the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), was killed by unidentified men during a carjacking attempt, the institute’s spokesperson confirmed Friday. Sonia Shehzad, UIT’s spokesperson, said that Shah was going back to his home from the university when the robbers tried to stop him near the Stadium Road. He was shot and injured by them for resisting a car snatching attempt, East Zone DIG Saqib Ismail Memon told SAMAA Digital. He was moved to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. He added that a police team immediately reached the site and is collecting evidence. “We are also gathering CCTV footage of the crime scene to identify the suspects involved in this murder,” said Ismail. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Syed Zahir Ali Shah, the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), was killed by unidentified men during a carjacking attempt, the institute’s spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Sonia Shehzad, UIT’s spokesperson, said that Shah was going back to his home from the university when the robbers tried to stop him near the Stadium Road.

He was shot and injured by them for resisting a car snatching attempt, East Zone DIG Saqib Ismail Memon told SAMAA Digital. He was moved to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

He added that a police team immediately reached the site and is collecting evidence.

“We are also gathering CCTV footage of the crime scene to identify the suspects involved in this murder,” said Ismail.

