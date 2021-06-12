UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7

The United Arab Emirates might be resuming flights to and from Pakistan from July 7.

Replying to a tweet on June 10, Emirates Airline said that flights from Pakistan to Dubai are canceled until July 6.

“Depending on the situation and directives of the government, we may resume our services on July 7,” it added.

Hello Sadaf, our flights from Pakistan to Dubai are cancelled until 06th July for now. Depending on the situation and directives of the government, we may resume our services on 07th July. Keep an eye on our website for the latest updates via: https://t.co/HpbDVbOQ3z. Thanks. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 10, 2021

The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. Flights from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been suspended as well. The decision was taken because of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

It said that exceptions will only be given to UAE citizens, diplomats, Golden Visa holders, and businessmen’s jets. They will, however, have to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The UK, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia among other countries have already restricted flights from Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.