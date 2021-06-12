Saturday, June 12, 2021  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7

Travel from Pakistan to Dubai was banned on May 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The United Arab Emirates might be resuming flights to and from Pakistan from July 7. Replying to a tweet on June 10, Emirates Airline said that flights from Pakistan to Dubai are canceled until July 6. "Depending on the situation and directives of the government, we may resume our services on July 7," it added. Hello Sadaf, our flights from Pakistan to Dubai are cancelled until 06th July for now. Depending on the situation and directives of the government, we may resume our services on 07th July. Keep an eye on our website for the latest updates via: https://t.co/HpbDVbOQ3z. Thanks.— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 10, 2021 The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. Flights from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been suspended as well. The decision was taken because of the third wave of coronavirus infections. It said that exceptions will only be given to UAE citizens, diplomats, Golden Visa holders, and businessmen’s jets. They will, however, have to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country. The UK, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia among other countries have already restricted flights from Pakistan. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The United Arab Emirates might be resuming flights to and from Pakistan from July 7.

Replying to a tweet on June 10, Emirates Airline said that flights from Pakistan to Dubai are canceled until July 6.

“Depending on the situation and directives of the government, we may resume our services on July 7,” it added.

The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. Flights from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been suspended as well. The decision was taken because of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

It said that exceptions will only be given to UAE citizens, diplomats, Golden Visa holders, and businessmen’s jets. They will, however, have to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The UK, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia among other countries have already restricted flights from Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
dubai travel ban uae
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Dubai flights, UAE flights to Pakistan, travel ban on Pakistan, flights resuming to Pakistan, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable
MQM-P condemns the 'loss of Karachiites' in Bahria Town violence
MQM-P condemns the ‘loss of Karachiites’ in Bahria Town violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.