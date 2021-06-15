UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals

The United Arab Emirates may extend its ban on arrivals from Pakistan beyond July 7.

Passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka wouldn’t be able to enter the UAE until July 7, the Etihad Airways said in an update on its website Monday.

The date might be extended, the airline added.

However, if you search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, it shows a message that informs about the July 7 date.

Those who have visited these countries over the past two weeks would also not be allowed to enter the UAE, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said.

“The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder,” it said.

“Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure.”

The UAE placed a travel ban on Pakistan on May 12. The decision was taken because of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The UK, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia among other countries have already restricted flights from Pakistan.

