UAE extends Pakistan travel ban till July 21

UAE has extended its travel ban on Pakistan till July 21.

Flights from the United Arab Emirates to 13 countries, including India, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa, have been suspended too.

A notice issued by UAE’s civil aviation authority stated that cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be exempted from the restrictions.

It was earlier expected that UAE will resume flights to and from Pakistan on July 7.

The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. Flights from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been suspended as well. The decision was taken because of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

It said that exceptions will only be given to UAE citizens, diplomats, Golden Visa holders, and businessmen’s jets. They will, however, have to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to increase the number of direct flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia by 40%. Passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test before departing for Pakistan.

New travel restrictions will come into effect from July 1.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.