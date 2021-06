At least two terrorists were killed in an operation in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the ISPR said Sunday.

In a statement, Pakistan army’s media wing said that a solider was also martyred in an exchange of fire with the terrorists. The soldier was identified as Nazakat Khan.

Khan, 32, was a resident of Attock.

The dead terrorists were active members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, said the ISPR.