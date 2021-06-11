Two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Two men described as terrorists by the ISPR were killed and a Frontier Corps soldier was martyred in an operation in Balochistan’s Kharan on Friday.

The operation was conducted after the security forces were tipped of terrorist presence near the Hulmarg area, according to the military’s media wing.

The deceased terrorists had been involved in attacks on innocent people.

A huge cache of weapons and explosives was seized from the site, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Faizur Rehman. He hailed from Chitral’s Mastuj.

