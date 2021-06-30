Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two soldiers martyred in firing near Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Pakistan Army responded in a 'befitting' manner: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in firing with 'terrorists' across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan Wednesday. "Terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at a military check post in Dwatoi," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. The Pakistan Army responded in a "befitting manner". During the attack, 35-year-old Lance Naik Pervaiz and 43-year-old Havaldar Saleem were martyred. The army's media wing has condemned the continuous use of Afghanistan for terrorist activities against Pakistan. "We have consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side," it said. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has condemned the attack emphasising that such incidents should be controlled and action should be taken against the culprits. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in firing with ‘terrorists’ across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan Wednesday.

“Terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at a military check post in Dwatoi,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. The Pakistan Army responded in a “befitting manner”.

During the attack, 35-year-old Lance Naik Pervaiz and 43-year-old Havaldar Saleem were martyred.

The army’s media wing has condemned the continuous use of Afghanistan for terrorist activities against Pakistan. “We have consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side,” it said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has condemned the attack emphasising that such incidents should be controlled and action should be taken against the culprits.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ISPR pakistan-afghanistan border
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
ISPR, Pak-Afghan border, cross border firing,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi's Zamzama
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi’s Zamzama
Naegleria deaths: 70% of Karachi water supply not chlorinated
Naegleria deaths: 70% of Karachi water supply not chlorinated
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.