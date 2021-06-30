Two soldiers martyred in firing near Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in firing with ‘terrorists’ across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan Wednesday.

“Terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at a military check post in Dwatoi,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. The Pakistan Army responded in a “befitting manner”.

During the attack, 35-year-old Lance Naik Pervaiz and 43-year-old Havaldar Saleem were martyred.

The army’s media wing has condemned the continuous use of Afghanistan for terrorist activities against Pakistan. “We have consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side,” it said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has condemned the attack emphasising that such incidents should be controlled and action should be taken against the culprits.

