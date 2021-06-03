Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Two policemen martyred in Islamabad gun attack: official

They were members of the Eagle Force

Posted: Jun 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Two policemen were killed in a gun attack in Islamabad late Thursday, a senior official said. The deceased policemen were members of the Eagle Force, SSP Fida Satti told SAMAA TV. The attack took place near the Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI), he added. This is the third attack on the police in Islamabad and Rawalpindi this year. In March, two policemen were killed in two separate attacks in the twin cities. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attacks in March. Soon after the attacks, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad, were under threat from the TTP. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
