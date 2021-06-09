Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Two policemen killed in Mardan gun attack

They were returning from security duty with anti-polio vaccinators

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Two policemen were killed in a gun attack in Mardan’s Rustam tehsil on Wednesday, the police said.

They were returning after security duty with a team of anti-polio vaccinators, according to the police.

The deceased policemen were identified as Syed Ali Raza and Shakir.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site. The area was cordoned off and a search was on for the perpetrators.

In January, a policeman was killed in attack targeting anti-polio vaccinators in Karak. The vaccinators remained unhurt in the attack.

Pakistan is one of only two countries where polio remains endemic.

Attempts to stamp it out have been badly hit by opposition from militants and attacks on immunisation teams that have claimed over 80 lives since December 2012.

The country reported 84 cases of wild poliovirus (WPV) and 83 cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in 2020, according to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

