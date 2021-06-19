Two men arrested for raping teenager in Karachi

Two men were arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in Karachi, the police said Saturday.

“Two weeks back, three men abducted the girl from outside the Gora Qabristan and gang-raped her,” according to Jamshed Town SP. “They left her unconscious in the graveyard and fled from the scene.”

On Saturday, police officers of the Brigade police station arrested two suspects in a raid. The police are on the lookout for the third suspect.

DNA samples of the men have been collected, the investigating officer said. A medical test of the survivor has been conducted and an FIR registered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.