Two labourers were injured after an oil tanker exploded at a workshop on Burewala's Multan Road Sunday afternoon.

The tanker was brought to the shop for repairs when it suddenly blew up, according to rescue officials.

The injured people have been moved to the Nishtar Hospital in Multan. They are in critical condition.

The police have cordoned off Multan Road and closed it for traffic.

