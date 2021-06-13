Two killed in Faisalabad factory wall collapse

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two people were killed after the wall of a factory collapsed in Faisalabad's Murad Colony Sunday morning.

The victims were pedestrians. They passed away on the spot. The bodies have been moved to a hospital.

According to rescue officials, the collapse occurred due to strong winds and a thunderstorm. It has been raining in multiple cities of Punjab since Saturday night.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the country this year.

