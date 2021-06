Two people were killed in a shooting in Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday, the police said.

The suspects opened indiscriminate fire on a shop and fled in their car, according to the police.

The law enforcers arrested the suspects after a brief chase. They were identified as Khalid and Qutub.

The motive behind the murder could not be immediately known.

The police said they were investigating the arrestees.

