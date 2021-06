Two people were killed in a shooting in the premises of the Charsadda district court early Thursday, the police said.

They came to attend a hearing when members of the rival party opened fire on them.

The shooting left one other injured, according to police officials. The bodies and the wounded person were shifted to hospital.

The police arrested the suspect and seized his weapon. He was being further interrogated.

