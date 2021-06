Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two women were killed after a fire erupted at a girls hostel on Lahore's Raiwind road Wednesday night.

Two people were injured in the blaze. According to rescue officials, the deceased women were aged 18 and 40 years old. They have yet to be identified.

The fire has been doused and injured people have been moved to the hospital.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

